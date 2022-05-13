SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A student at Castori Elementary school was found sharing cannabis candy that resembled Skittles on May 11, according to a statement from the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

When school administration became aware of the candies the school notified parents and the school nurse and paramedics evaluated all the students who had eaten the candy, according to the school district.

The district said that there were no reports of any students being hospitalized, but parents were advised to call their health care provider if their child experienced any discomfort.

The school is now asking parents to not send their children to school with candy and to not share food with other students, according to the district.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is our top priority, and we find this whole situation distressing—edible marijuana products in packages that resemble popular brands of candy,” the district said in a news release.