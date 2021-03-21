Sacramento students eager to head back into classrooms to learn in person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kids in Orchard Park in Sacramento are hopeful with schools reopening soon.

“Yeah, I’m ready,” said Issac Ahmadzai.

Ahmadzai is in the 6th grade and has been distance learning for the past year.

But when Ahmadzai returns to school, things may still be a bit different.

California recently adopted new guidance that would allow students to sit 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

This comes after the California Department of Public Health updated the guidelines as school officials figure out how to reopen campuses closed due to the pandemic.

For some parents and students, this news isn’t going to impact their decision.

“I am looking forward to going back and seeing my friends,” Ahmadzai said.

Yaseem Ahmadi, a 4th grader tells FOX40, he is torn about seeing his friends during a pandemic.

“I would say I do want to be close, but I don’t want to be at the same time,” Ahmadi said.

Just how close students can sit is an important question school districts will have to answer.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it changed its guidance based on scientific studies that show there was no greater risk to students with 3 feet of distance as long as students and teachers wear masks and take other precautions.

“I believe it will be fine as long as I have my mask on,” Ahmadzai said.

Sacramento parent of three, Ernesto Feliciano agrees.

“I think with the precautions in place and washing their hands, that’s probably the biggest factor. And wearing the mask, I think they will be fine,” Feliciano said.

Local school districts will have the final say on the distance. The largest school district in the state, LA unified district said they will stick with the 6-foot rule.

FOX40 is waiting on a response from Elk Grove, Sacramento, San Juan, and Stockton school districts to see if they would keep the 6-foot rule or move it to 3 feet.