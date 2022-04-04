SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After almost two weeks of Sacramento teachers and staff striking, schools are now back in session as of Monday morning.

Late Sunday night, both the Sacramento City Teachers Association and SEIU Local 1021 reached a tentative deal.

Teachers and classified staff members who had gone on strike demanded wage increases that account for inflation, no changes to teachers’ current health care plans, and a proposal to deal with staffing shortages.

“At home, my son, he was a little uneasy,” said Charlie Walker, the parent of a student who was affected by the strike. “Special needs kids need to be at school around other kids like them. At home … it’s a good place for a second, but you know, they start acting up after a second then they’re ready to go back to school.”

Parents weren’t the only ones relieved. District leaders and those who took part in the strike said they are happy to see classes resume.

“We are extremely pleased to be back in the classroom. Strike was the last resort. Took longer than we would have liked, but it’s time to move forward and work together to try to improve the education for every student in our district,” said SCTA President David Fisher.

The tentative deal includes a 4% salary increase for teachers and classified staff and a 25% increase for substitutes during this school year, something district leaders and teachers are confident will begin to address the staffing shortage.