Sacramento, Sutter counties move into red tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Ten California counties, including Sacramento and Sutter, were allowed to move into the less restrictive red tier on Tuesday after the state hit its mark of more than 2 million vaccine doses in vulnerable ZIP codes last week.

The counties allowed to enter the red, or “substantial,” tier are:

Lake

Monterey

Riverside

Sacramento

San Diego

Santa Barbara

Sutter

Tehama

Tulare

Ventura

San Mateo County was allowed to move into the orange tier.

These new tier changes come after 13 California counties also moved into the red tier over the weekend. Nearly 90% of California counties are now in the red tier.

Under California’s “substantial” tier, places like restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms can once again open indoor operations. Retailers and shopping centers can also allow more customers inside.

Those reopenings can officially begin Wednesday.

While still discouraged by health officials, indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum of three households.

California officials say schools may reopen as long as the county meets the qualifications of the red tier for two weeks.

The last four local counties in the purple, or most restrictive, tier are Nevada, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Yuba counties. To move to the red tier, those counties must have a daily new case rate of no more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents over several weeks.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.