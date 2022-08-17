SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento sweets shop announced in a Facebook post it would be closing its store after 25 years in business.

The Capital Confections store, located in Town and Country Village said it had received offers to work with new entrepreneurs to keep the location open but the new proposed rent scuttled those attempts.

Instead, the post said that Teresa and Craig Higgins, who run Capital Confections, will make chocolate at a certified kitchen and handle large orders through outside chocolate manufacturers from around the country.

“It is difficult to say good bye to something we built and something loved by the public for decades without the possibility of it continuing here at Town & Country Village,” the Facebook post read.

Capital Confections said that after their closure, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Town & Country center is without a chocolate shop.