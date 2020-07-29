Sacramento takes another step toward building 100-bed shelter along W-X Freeway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento has taken another step toward building a homeless shelter along the W-X Freeway near downtown. 

On Tuesday night, motions were amended to give G&G Builders Inc. the contract to create the shelter dubbed the Broadway/Alhambra Navigation Center. 

The 100-bed facility will be located on X Street.

The construction deal that was agreed on is around $2.8 million.

Tuesday night’s vote comes despite the Federal Highway Administration revoking approval for the plan a few months ago. The FHA said they did not approve the project because it falls within “a highway right of way.”

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News