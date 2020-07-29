Sacramento takes another step toward building 100-bed shelter along W-X Freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento has taken another step toward building a homeless shelter along the W-X Freeway near downtown.

On Tuesday night, motions were amended to give G&G Builders Inc. the contract to create the shelter dubbed the Broadway/Alhambra Navigation Center.

The 100-bed facility will be located on X Street.

The construction deal that was agreed on is around $2.8 million.

Tuesday night’s vote comes despite the Federal Highway Administration revoking approval for the plan a few months ago. The FHA said they did not approve the project because it falls within “a highway right of way.”