SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested long-time middle school teacher Glenn Alejandrino.

Alejandrino, 49, was a teacher at Arden Middle School in the San Juan Unified School District. He was arraigned on multiple felony charges of sexually abusing multiple middle-school-aged students between 2019 and 2021.

Investigators said they issued an arrest warrant, and Alejandrino turned himself in to deputies at the Sacramento County Main Jail in downtown on Tuesday. He then bailed out that same day.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives have been investigating Alejandrino.

“For several months over allegations of child sexual abuse, stemming from his employment at the district,” Lt. Rod Grassmann said.

Alejandrino transferred to Arden Middle School in 2014, where he taught 8th-grade leadership and government. Before that, he was teaching 6th grade at Cowan Elementary School.

“There are multiple victims that are teenage boys. All of this activity is alleged to have occurred at Mr. Alejandrino’s house,” Grassmann said.

Detectives shared disturbing details, alleging what happened once the boys were inside his home.

“What is particularly shocking about this case, is that the MO of Mr. Alejandrino was to furnish alcohol, marijuana, pornography and sex toys to these victims,” Grassmann told FOX40.

Two years ago, at the same time the alleged abuse was happening, the San Juan Unified School District, where Alejandrino worked for the past 25 years, highlighted his leadership class for his great work in addressing the lack of social interaction with distance learning.

“Their requirement was, you need to be moving. You need to be moving and dancing in your Zoom window. You can’t just sit there,” Alejandrino is seen saying in a Youtube video.

“He had the trust of many parents as well as his colleagues. And with the permission of their parents, many of these victims became victims at his home,” Grassmann said.

Grassmann said, if there are more victims out there, investigators want to hear from them.