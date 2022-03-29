SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tuesday marks Day 7 of the strike by Sacramento teachers and support staff, and there’s still no end in sight to the walk-out.

As the sixth day of the strike came to an end, the schools within the Sacramento City Unified School District remained empty. There was still no deal to bring more than 40,000 students to more than 70 campuses.

Jason Story is a father of two children at West Campus High School. Story and thousands of other parents are hoping for a deal soon.

“It’s just really, really poor timing,” Story told FOX40. “The parents with younger kids are certainly feeling a lot of effects coming off the last couple of years with all the COVID issues.”

On Monday, discussions between the district and its union continued virtually.

Sacramento City Teachers Association President David Fisher said the district’s recent counter-proposal, which specifically includes a 2% salary increase, isn’t what it seems.

“They will say if you pay $12,000 more in benefits, we will give you 2%, is about $2,000 or $3,000. So it’s just not true,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the district should accept the recommendation made by a mediator.

The other union involved, the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents the district support staff, said they are no closer to a deal either.

Members of @seiu1021 are taking to the picket lines in front of the Sac City Unified District Transportation offices and parking yard. This is just a few blocks from Hiram Johnson High School where @SacTeachers will hold a rally at 11:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/1O0Uq7Cswe — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 29, 2022

“I’m an instructional aide, so I’m in the classroom with children. I want to be back. More than anything I want to be back with the children,” SEIU Local 1021’s Jim Riffel told FOX40.

Riffel said the union was outraged after he said the district failed to present a new offer during Monday morning’s negotiations.

“We asked them for a proposal to us and what they gave us was the same proposal they had two days ago, but they changed the date,” Riffel said.

SEIU is demanding improved safety conditions and cost of living increases.

Both unions sit in each other’s meetings and say this strike will drag on unless things change.

“Unless we have some real decision-makers coming to the table with us, I don’t see anything changing for a while,” Riffel said.

While negotiations continue, campuses will be left empty, students will be out of the classroom and parents will continue to wonder if the next day will be when the strike ends.

“I wish they can coming together sort it out quickly for the sake of the kids,” Story said.

SEIU Local 1021 has asked the district to meet Tuesday morning and said they are waiting on an answer, but the talks continue.