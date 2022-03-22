SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The head of the Sacramento teachers union has told parents and employees to “prepare for a strike.”

In a release sent Tuesday, the Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) said following an hour of negotiations Monday, the representatives for the Sacramento City Unified School District allegedly left and never returned. SCTA said a state mediator ended up calling off the bargaining session.

SCTA President David Fisher said as a result, a strike planned for Wednesday appears “inevitable.”

“The district’s bargaining team demanded a massive rollback in educators’ health insurance benefits that would force employees to pay up to an additional $12,000 per year for coverage. The district would then use healthcare savings to fund a small wage increase, well below the rate of inflation,” SCTA said in its release.

But the district provided opposing information. In a release sent minutes before midnight, SCUSD said its team started negotiations at 2:30 p.m. Monday and continued them “late into the night.”

District officials said during Monday’s session, they presented a number of proposals that would expand health coverage for all employees and their families; increase pay for teachers, substitutes and school nurses; and provide bonuses.

But SCTA said by releasing their proposal publicly, the district “violated the ground rules set by the mediator.”

The district and the teachers union are set to meet again Tuesday.

If the strike happens, SCUSD said it would close all 75 of its campuses, which would keep 40,000 students home from school.

SCUSD’s disagreement with its teachers and staff is not just about their main workplace contract. The pandemic added another layer to the ongoing staffing, wage, and working condition conflicts that led to this point.

“The whole reason we are here right now is because the district cannot staff its schools,” Fisher explained.

When the district and union could not come to an agreement on COVID-19 bargaining, the district declared an impasse and a third party reviewed their dispute. The group’s report was made public last week.

It found that the district and the teachers association were largely on the same page when it came to COVID-19 safety protocols. With regards to short-term, distance learning, the district proposed having instructors teach in the classroom and over Zoom at the same time to accommodate quarantined students.

The report vetoed that idea but supported the district’s idea to have quarantined teachers teach over Zoom if they are willing, while their students attend class in-person while being supervised by a substitute.

And in a big win for the teachers union, the report recommends an across-the-board, retroactive cost of living increase equal to the amount to the superintendent’s cost of living increase for this school year.

“We’re willing to accept that compromise. Now the ball’s in the district’s court for lack of a better phrase,” Fisher said.