SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tens of thousands of students in the Sacramento City Unified School District will not be in school again Thursday as teachers and staff return to the picket lines for a second straight day.

If there’s one thing both sides can agree on, it’s that they both acknowledge no deal has been reached yet. On Wednesday, Sacramento City Teachers Association (SCTA) leaders said the district did not show up to the negotiating table ahead of the strike, but the district said that is false. SCTA also said no talks have been scheduled for Thursday.

In a release, the teachers union wrote that the district had not held talks with SEIU Local 1021, which represents school staff such as bus drivers, custodians and instructional aides.

“We have requested the District bargain with us since Friday, and their response was, ‘We’ll see you on the 30th.’ We cannot continue this. We want them to come to the table,” said SEIU 1021 SCUSD Chapter President Karla Faucett.

Teachers are demanding higher wages, increased health care benefits and more staffing. The district’s current proposal includes a 2% raise, health care for all employees, bonuses and a raise for substitute teachers.

“We are worth every cent, every effort that you could give us,” said Ethel Phillips Elementary School second grade teacher Antonia Corsodoro. “We are on the front lines. We are with the kiddos. We care about our students.”

Teachers are asking if money from COVID-19 relief money could be used to help raise their salaries. The district says it does not want to use one-time funds for ongoing expenses.

Meanwhile, district leaders say they offered a good faith proposal that gives SCTA-represented employees “a reasonable raise and benefits plan in addition to bonus payments, and additional paid days of professional development.”

“I feel that the proposal that we have passed to the SCTA is a very, very reasonable one that provides 100% health coverage for all of our employees,” said SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

At 11 a.m., SCTA is set to hold a demonstration in front of the Sacramento County Office of Education in Mather.