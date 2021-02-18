Sacramento temporarily closes 2 warming centers after possible COVID-19 exposure

(KTXL) – The city of Sacramento says it will be closing two warming centers after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a press release, the city said the Library Galleria and Southside Pool House warming centers will open again soon after they are sanitized.

According to the city, one employee who worked at both sites tested positive and three others had symptoms, but officials aren’t yet sure where they contracted it from.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement saying the city will continue to open more warming centers with “more beds, not fewer, with precautions to keep people safe.”

The city is working with the county and fire department to offer free COVID-19 testing.

The site will open at the Cesar Chavez Park at 10 a.m. Friday for those who were guests at the warming centers. According to Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, there will be a limited amount of tests — up to 250.

Valenzuela says the city will still be operating the City Hall parking garage at 1000 I St. for anyone who needs shelter. That site will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sacramento opened the two warming centers during an emergency meeting on Jan. 27 after several people died following a storm and cold weather.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s full statement can be read below.

It is with great reluctance that we are shutting down the Library Galleria and Southside Park warming centers tonight for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for Covid. This is only a temporary shutdown to make sure we are not dealing with a Covid outbreak. We will be following up quickly with contract tracing and testing for staff, volunteers and guests. I will continue pressing for the Galleria to reopen as soon as safely possible and also will keep working with our community partners to open additional sites. In the meantime, guests will be directed starting tonight to the City Hall Garage at the corner of 10th and I streets, which has already been functioning as a safe parking site. This is a safer option from a Covid-19 standpoint because it is not fully enclosed and has more ventilation. With rain in the forecast for the early hours of Friday morning, at least it will get people under a roof. We will offer free testing for guest at Cesar Chavez Park at 10 a.m. Friday. As we manage this current situation, we will open additional warming centers with more beds, not fewer, with precautions to keep people safe. My fight is to have somewhere safe and comfortable for people to get out of the elements every night, regardless of the weather. Mayor Darrell Steinberg