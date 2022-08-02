SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who taught tennis to children on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor.

He was identified by authorities as 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis. According to the sheriff’s office, he was a private coach to “numerous minors in the Sacramento area from 2019 to the present.” He also played tennis at CSU Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office said he was arrested on 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail with a $10 million bail.

He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070.