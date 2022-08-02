AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento will be opening the Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center as a cooling center for people to escape the heat Aug. 2-4, due to the 100-degree temperatures.

According to a news release from the city of Sacramento, the center, which is located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard, will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and can hold up to 50 people at a time, with space for pets and other belongings. The center will offer water, snacks and device charging for the visitors.

The site is not open for overnight visitors, but the city anticipates that the center will offer overnight respite within the next 30 days.

Recently, the Sacramento City Council voted to have the respite center open regardless of weather conditions.

In addition to this respite center, Sacramento public libraries and community centers will be open during regular business hours as another place people can escape the heat.