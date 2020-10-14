Sacramento to host several NCAA events through 2026

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The NCAA announced Wednesday several sporting events scheduled for Sacramento from 2023 to 2026, including the men’s and women’s soccer College Cup for the first time ever.

In 2023, the Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Round will return to Sacramento.

In 2026, the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regional will be back for the first time in more than 10 years.

The 2024 Division I Men’s Soccer Championship and 2025 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship will be played at The Railyards Stadium.

Sacramento Republic FC president and COO Ben Gumpert told FOX40 the new stadium will be ready to welcome teams for the event in 2024.

“I think it’s a huge vote of confidence in Sacramento as a city, in what we’re building in the railyards and certainly the amazing market and fan base that continues to develop here in Sacramento,” Gumpert said. “The soccer fandom continues to grow here. That has been on display for a long time.”

“The Railyards Stadium and community investment by Republic FC is already beginning to create returns for Sacramento,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a release about the events. “Hosting the College Cup will showcase our wonderful city to new audiences and create new economic activity.

NCAA Division I track and field preliminaries will return in 2023 and 2026. Division II cross country championships will return in 2024.

Mike Testa, the president and CEO of Visit Sacramento, told FOX40 he sees all these sporting events as signs of hope after a difficult year for business due to the pandemic.

“Excitement! You know, we’re all looking for a little bit of good news and looking for a glimmer of hope and recovery. And this gave it,” Testa said. “They bring in visitors from outside who stay in hotels, who spend money in the restaurants, the bars and everything in between, so the economic impact of sporting events is in the millions of dollars. Ten or 15 years ago, we wouldn’t have been awarded this competition. It shows that draw of this market.”

Click or tap here to see the future NCAA host site selections through 2026.

Upcoming NCAA Events in Sacramento

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball First and Second Round

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Preliminary

2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships

2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship

2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Preliminary

2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Regional

2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship