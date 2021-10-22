Sacramento to open 2 shelters for homeless people during weekend storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento will be opening shelters for people without homes this weekend as a storm is expected.

City officials said two shelters will be opened. The city-operated shelters will open Saturday at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday. Though, the shelters’ hours may be extended given conditions.

Those will be located at City Hall Lobby at 915 I Street and Hagginwood Community Center 3271 Marysville Boulevard.

The county will have shelters through its Severe Weather Respite Program.

The City and County are also urging people living outdoors in or near creek beds and other low-lying areas to move to higher ground before the storm begins Saturday night and to stay away from the streams and ditches. Any clogged drains should be immediately reported to 311. City of Sacramento

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday, lasting into Tuesday. The brunt of this storm will hit Sunday, with heavy rain and gusty winds. Snow will develop Sunday night into Monday — as much as 1-3 inches above 6,000 feet.

Earlier this year, two people experiencing homelessness died during a winter storm.