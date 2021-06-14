Sacramento to open cooling centers Thursday thru Saturday during upcoming heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — City leaders in Sacramento are opening two cooling centers Thursday in response to the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning this week.

The cooling centers will be located within the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Boulevard and within the Hart Senior Center at 915 27th Street.

Both cooling centers will be open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

“It’s our responsibility as a city to do what we can to alleviate the suffering of people living outdoors during hot and cold weather,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in Monday’s release.

NWS officials say the excessive heat warning is in effect beginning Thursday, June 17 at 11 p.m. and will last through until 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs between 100 F and 113 F over the three-day period, according to NWS officials.

In addition to opening the cooling centers, the Sacramento Office of Emergency Management will work with the Department of Community Response, Sacramento park rangers and other groups to hand out water to people in need, according to the release.

Water spray parks will also be available at a variety of locations throughout Sacramento for people to help stay cool during this week’s heat wave.

The following list of water spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle

Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive

Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive

Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kankakee Drive

Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive

Jefferson Park – 1990 Roma Court

Shasta Community Park – 7407 Imagination Parkway

McClatchy Park – 3500 5 th Avenue

Avenue Oki Park – 2715 Wisseman Drive

Artivio Guerrero Park – 6000 61 st Street

Street John Muir Childrens Park – 1515 C Street

“It is unacceptable that human beings are living in disparate, squalid tent encampments all over our city,” Steinberg said in the release. “That’s why we’re driving toward completion on our master siting plan for homeless housing solutions that will identify a path to get thousands off the street.”