SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters are already in a mid-summer mindset just a few days into spring as grass fires break out all too easily.

The weather is heating up and the grasses are drying out, which could make battling fires a much taller task.

“Means increased potential for fire activity much earlier than we had hoped for,” said Capt. Keith Wade, with the Sacramento Fire Department. “So continue to maintain your property. Have defensible space.”

Wade pointed out that December rains allowed grasses to grow excessively tall.

“So, now have a heightened level of concern as we move into warmer months,” Wade said. “We do have fires every day now in the city of Sacramento, and our hope is that they don’t get out of control.”

To reduce the danger, Sacramento is using an unusual, four-legged tool: They’re putting sheep and goats to work.

They’re not the quietest firefighters, but their work ethic is impeccable, eating their way through the grasses of the 212-acre Natomas Regional Park.

People living in the neighborhood said it’s fun to watch, especially when they consider the end goal.

“This is a great fire prevention. Knowing that they’re cleaning all the brushes,” said resident Mai Vang.

It’s going to take the cooperation of all property owners cutting down the tall grasses any way they can to prevent wildfire disasters as the warmer months approach.

“If we have a day with high winds and low humidities and high temperatures, all bets are off on what’s going to burn in those moments,” Wade said.