SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Transit systems in the Sacramento region were awarded nearly $50 million from the state for improvements, according to a news release.

The funding, which totals $49,865,000, is going toward improvements to the Sacramento Valley Station and Sacramento Regional Transit.

Improvements for the Sacramento Valley Station, an amtrak railway station, include planned constructions for a new regional bus layover and vehicle charging facility, enhanced regional transit stops and transmit fare payment technology.

“The state of California is the national leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and this funding will better equip the Capital City to lead the way by providing easier access to transit and safe bike routes in our downtown transit hub” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “Big thank you to all of our regional partners who came together to prioritize these important improvements.”

According to a Facebook post, Sacramento Regional Transit was awarded $30 million in state grants for three projects. SacRT was awarded grants by the California State Transportation Agency.

This is how funding for SacRT’s funding is getting breaking down:

$23.6 million as part of a $600 million Light Rail Modernization and Expansion of Low-Floor Fleet Project

$5 million to support connectivity and planning at Sacramento Valley Station to prepare for future development at the Railyards

$1.5 million to expand contactless fare payment devices on transit

“SacRT is truly thankful for the 2022 funding from the California Transportation Agency’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program,” SacRT chair Steve Miller said in a news release. “These funds put us one step closer to replacing our aging light rail fleet with entirely new and modern, low-floor vehicles that will improve accessibility for all riders.”