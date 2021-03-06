Sacramento video store thriving during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With streaming services at an all-time high, one local Sacramento video store is thriving in a unique way during the pandemic.

Movie Outlet is selling several nostalgic movies at a discounted price, starting with all DVDs at $2.00 and TV show sets and Blu-ray discs at $3.00.

FOX40 caught up with store manager April Czekai, who talked about their success in a difficult time.

“A lot of people are collectors, and during the pandemic, a lot of places have been closed,” Czekai explained. “So, because we’re open, people just want to get out and we’re like one of the only movie places left open, so people like that. It’s very important to them. It’s like a Blockbuster-Hollywood Video.”

Movie Outlet is located at 5800 Madison Avenue, Suite P in Sacramento.