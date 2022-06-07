SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Sacramento voters are saying that the governor’s race is at the top of their list when it comes to the California primary election, but others are saying it is about the social issues in the community.

“We’re hoping that we can help change where our state is going,” Floyd Howard, a Citrus Heights resident, said.

Change is something that is very important to many voters in Sacramento County.

“I want to vote on the day of the vote,” Anne Horton, a Sacramento resident said.

Even though a majority of voters chose to vote by mail or drop off their ballots, some people felt it was important to come to the polls and vote in person.

“That’s the way we’re supposed to vote,” Steve Rainville, a Citrus Heights resident, said. “You register yourself. You come out here and you vote on voting day.”

One of the most important categories on the ballot for voters is the race for governor.

“I would love to see Gavin Newsom gone because I believe what he’s done to California has brought us to the lowest we’ve ever been,” Howard said.

When it comes to important issues voters want addressed through the election, most are saying the state has a lot of work to do.

“Of course, the homelessness,” Rainville said. “Of course, pollution. Driving people and business out of the state in droves.”

Social and civil issues also topped the list.

“Civil rights issues,” Margie Estrada, a Sacramento resident said. “Women’s issues. Equality issues.”

Even if voters differ on their beliefs, most of them agree showing up to the polls today is an important part of being a Californian.

“It’s just always important to exercise your right to vote that so many people throughout history have fought for,” Estrada said.