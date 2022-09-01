(KTXL) — A heat wave is ramping up in several western states leading to heat advisories in Northern California and in other parts of the state.

The first few days in September, including Labor Day weekend, could see temperatures rise as high as 115° F in some areas of California.

How hot it is expected to be

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees starting Thursday, Sept. 1, and continuing until Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Possible record-breaking temperatures

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the temperature in the Sacramento area is expected to be around 110 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 4, while according to the National Weather Service, the record temperature in the city for that same date is 108 degrees.

This is how high the temperatures could potentially rise.

Cooling centers activated

Due to the high temperatures, many cities are opening up cooling centers to provide people with a place to escape the heat.

Here is a list of all cooling centers that will be open in the greater Sacramento region.

Flex Alerts and Spare the Air alerts

A Flex Alert was issued on Aug. 31, and was extended to Sept. 2. The Flex Alert asks residents to voluntarily reduce their energy consumption to lessen the stress on the state’s electrical grid.

When there is a Flex Alert, there are certain things you need to do before and during one.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District issued an alert for the Sacramento area on Thursday due to unhealthy air quality.

As the heat increases over the holiday weekend, the air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for certain groups.

How to stay safe during extreme heat

During periods of high temperatures, government agencies advise people to be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

Here is how to spot the symptoms of a heat-related illness and how to stay safe during high temperatures.