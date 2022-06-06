SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento region will see a hot end to the week, after a cool weekend that saw some rain.

Californians can expect to see triple-digit temperatures toward the end of the week, with the hottest day being Friday.

Warming begins Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will heat up quickly on Thursday, with most areas pushing 100 degrees. Peak heat will hit us pretty hard on Friday, with highs ranging from 100 to 106 degrees. We could see some records tied or broken.

Overnight lows will be quite warm as well, in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will begin to drop on Saturday but still expect a hot day.

There are no advisories in place yet, but the National Weather Service may put one in place later in the week. High heat risk is expected, meaning people who are not heat sensitive could experience heat-related illnesses.

The FOX40 Weather Team advises people to hydrate and to limit the time spent outdoors. People should also check on their children, elderly relatives and pets.