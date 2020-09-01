Sacramento weighs ban or limit on fireworks, concerning nonprofits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is weighing whether to ban or limit fireworks, or impose larger fines, which has raised concern among local nonprofits.

Many Sacramento-based nonprofit organizations use fireworks sales to raise money.

“It was able to get us over the financial strain that COVID-19 had put us in already,” Jon Koskovich, administrator of Victory Outreach South Sacramento, told FOX40.

Koskovich said every year they depend on safe and sane fireworks sales, and 2020 is no exception.

“This year we had a really good year,” Koskovich said. “Anywhere from 25 to 40% of our budget.”

He said the money goes toward helping men in dire straits.

“We take men off the streets that are battling drug addiction, gangs, homelessness, anything like that,” Koskovich said.

However, families fed up with the noise, fires and dangerous situations caused by illegal fireworks have had enough.

“There are a lot of counties throughout California that have no fireworks at all,” Sacramentan KC Schuft said. “They’re completely banned and they all seem to do just fine.”

Schuft said the city council needs to ban all fireworks — including the legal ones.

“It’s come to a point of two months of the 4th of July and there are health situations involved, pets, children,” Schuft said.

Tuesday, many concerned nonprofit leaders said the move would hurt their budgets.

“Not only taking money out of the organizations that help to fuel this community but you’re taking out money out of the community,” Koskovich said.

When city council circles back to the issue of whether or not to limit the selling period, or increase fines, or outright ban all fireworks, Koskovich pleaded with city leaders to carefully consider.

“We gotta weigh the options,” he said.

The fire marshal said he anticipates that he and the city council will revisit the issue in about two months.