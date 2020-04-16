Sacramento, we’re in this together

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we all stay inside, the outside world has come to a halt.

Places that are normally bustling with people walking to meet friends, seeing a movie or enjoying a dinner with a loved one are all but silent.

When our favorite shops, restaurants and bars reopen, it will be a different world with a new sense of what is normal.

But the world beyond our front doors will begin to buzz again. We will see relatives, friends and coworkers again and hug them and laugh with them.

In these empty spaces, we can see that future. We should keep that close to our hearts as a goal and a light at the end of this all while still remembering that we need to keep fighting to keep everyone safe. That way everyone can enjoy the first hug with someone they care about on the other side of it all.