Sacramento, West Sacramento mayors appoint commission to draft climate change plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The mayors of Sacramento and West Sacramento used the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to highlight far-reaching climate change goals outlined by a special commission they appointed.

“What we’re going through now only intensifies our commitment to be bold,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Besides calling for all new buildings to be totally electric by 2023, the preliminary climate change plan calls for older buildings to be retrofitted so they emit zero greenhouse gases by 2030.

It also sets goals for cleaner means of transportation, including electric vehicles, and has initiatives for infill development to reduce commutes.

In addition, the plan seeks to retrain workers in especially disadvantaged sectors of the workforce for sustainable jobs.

“Redesign our workforce training to build that new economy, that economy organized around green jobs, around clean mobility,” said West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon.

Steinberg noted that COVID-19 affects those whose lungs are already compromised by air pollution.

“COVID-19 puts the most pronounced exclamation point on why public health is so important,” Steinberg said.

The epidemic is giving people a taste of what a different lifestyle can be with cleaner air and is forcing people to rethink what is doable.

“When you see how much I would like to maybe drive to work fewer days less a week,” Cabaldon said. “There are more things I could do remotely. I could envision myself teleworking.”

The commission will send its recommendations to each city to consider but the mayors said the timing is right because people are seeing that drastic lifestyle changes are possible.

“The changes that people are starting to consider in their own daily journeys can be made into widespread behavior that will help us to fight the climate crisis,” Cabaldon said.

The mayors’ Commission on Climate Change commission is looking for public input and will have a meeting on May 13 to approve a draft of the plan. Click or tap here to look at the proposal.