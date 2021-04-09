Sacramento woman arrested in connection to over $250,000 EDD fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman was arrested Friday in connection to an Employment Development Department fraud scheme.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office identified her as 35-year-old Jamie Williams-Major and said the scheme defrauded the EDD of over a quarter of a million dollars.

According to the DA, investigators found a “significant amount” of paperwork at her home that allegedly connected her to the scheme.

The DA said Williams-Major, however, was not alone.

In total, six other people are suspected of being involved in the fraud scheme. Sacramento County had four suspects in custody, two of whom face murder charges, according to the DA.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had custody of the other two suspects.

Officials said several of the people suspected of being involved had previously been convicted of gang-related crimes.

“The circumstances of this investigation and arrest are unfortunately another example of what has become one of the most lucrative criminal enterprises in California’s history, EDD fraud,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

The two suspects being held by the CDCR will be taken to Sacramento to face charges along with the others, the DA said.