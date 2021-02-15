Sacramento woman hospitalized after pickup truck runs red light, colliding with her car

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A pickup truck ran a red light in Carmichael Monday, landing a Sacramento woman in the hospital.

Around 2:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram ran a red light while turning north onto Dewey Drive from eastbound Madison Avenue.

The truck hit a Toyota Highlander heading west on Madison Avenue, according to the CHP. A Toyota Camry then rear-ended the Highlander.

The CHP says the 43-year-old woman behind the wheel of the Highlander sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The identities of the drivers involved have not been reported.