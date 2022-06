Photo courtesy of State of California Department of Justice and missing person(s) report.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A 23-year-old woman went missing in Sacramento on June 14.

According to the missing person report, Nayeli Imani Harrison is a white woman with brown eyes and hair. She is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, with pierced ears, and a scar under her right eye.

No other details were provided in the report.

If you have any information about Harrison’s location please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-0621.