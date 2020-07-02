Sacramento woman mourns father who died of COVID-19 complications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman is mourning the loss of her father after she says he died from complications related to COVID-19 earlier this week.

Trinidad Alcala told FOX40 her late father was a jack of all trades with a natural-born love for music.

“He met my mom and they fell in love and he taught her everything she knows now,” said Alcala. “They’ve been musicians for about 45 years.”

She said her dad, who recently turned 74, spent his days traveling to music gigs with his wife until he started to come down with a bad cough around June 14.

Alcala, who works in the health care industry, said she immediately knew something was wrong when his symptoms started to resemble those of COVID-19.

“He didn’t want to get tested because he didn’t want to confirm he had it. Because once he knew, he knew he would have to isolate, stop working,” said Alcala.

That’s when she said her father’s symptoms started to worsen. He was hospitalized, eventually landing in the ICU at UC Davis before he was placed on a ventilator.

“Chest X-rays confirmed that he had pneumonia due to COVID,” said Alcala.

She said her father died Monday due to COVID-19 complications.

“He just couldn’t make it. His body just gave out,” said Alcala.

Alcala said she and her mother are both in self-quarantine after also testing positive for COVID-19.

“My symptoms were also very similar. I got the chills. It was the most intense thing I’ve ever felt in my life,” said Alcala.

Even while recovering herself, she said she’s remembering her father who grew up in Mexico and traveled to the U.S. to build a new life through his love of family and the sounds of his guitar.

“I think that’s how we’ll remember him is through his music,” said Alcala.

She’s now left mourning her father’s death, along with her family and all who knew and loved him, while pleading for people to take the virus seriously.

“We just have to take precautions of knowing that it’s not over and it probably won’t be over for a while,” said Alcala.

Click or tap here if you would like to help the family with funeral expenses. (still need link)