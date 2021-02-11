Sacramento woman pleads guilty to taking funds meant for California’s Office of Aids

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman who was a former employee at the California Department of Public Health’s Office of AIDS pleaded guilty Thursday to a wire fraud scheme, which involved diverting state funds to the tune of $2 million.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott says 45-year-old Schenelle M. Flores led a nearly yearlong scheme from 2017 to 2018.

The former CDPH employee is accused of using a state contractor “to make payments allegedly on behalf of the Office of AIDS and causing the contractor to charge those payments to the state,” according to court documents.

Documents show the “corporation” had a contract with the CDPH that included “distributing condoms and other harm reduction supplies.”

Flores allegedly made several false claims in order to divert funds meant for the Office of Aids, including saying gift cards were going to be used by her workplace when instead they were used for her own personal purchases.

“Flores, other participants in the scheme, and their families and friends obtained at least $2 million in personal benefits, including cash and purchased items,” Thursday’s press release reads.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 27. She could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000.