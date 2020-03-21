Sacramento woman teaching overseas tries to get home after US raises travel advisory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A 19-year-old Sacramento native working overseas is now desperately trying to get home in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. State Department raised its global travel advisory to a level 4 Thursday, advising citizens to avoid international travel and return home if overseas.

Katie Green left the U.S. at the beginning of October to go to Italy and start teaching.

“Then I came to Moscow and I’m teaching private English lessons here,” she told FOX40 on Friday.

Her work contract was supposed to end in May but due to the virus that has killed thousands of people in several countries around the world, Green decided it would be best to head back home to Sacramento.

But like many overseas American travelers facing the unknown of an unprecedented world pandemic, Green said she had no idea she would have to scramble to find a way home.

Green said she traveled to Crimea to get out of the city after the family she was working for was concerned with safety from the virus and drastic measures that might be taken in Moscow.

“My main contract is with a specific family and that family last week decided that they no longer felt safe in the area,” Green explained.

She explained that she planned to stay in Crimea but when the travel advisory was issued, she booked a flight back to Moscow to find a flight home the next morning.

#Update: Katie sent a picture a fellow passenger took of her at the Sheremetyevo Airport in #Moscow. It’s just after 8 a.m there now. She was able to book a flight back to #NY before heading to LA. She says everyone in the airport is wearing a mask. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/YbYAH01qLb — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) March 21, 2020

“I waited at that kiosk for three hours because most of the attendants didn’t speak English,” Green said.

Countries around the world have issued travel bans and advisories as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Green said aside from booking a flight, she’s worried about the risk of exposure to the virus and being out of work once she’s back home.

“As of right now, I don’t know what I’ll be doing for work when I get back to the U.S.,” she told FOX40.

Green later said she was finally able to book a flight to New York but as of Friday night, it was still unclear if that flight will be canceled or delayed.