SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento resident April Ybarra said her cousin’s son, Samuel Salinas, was shot in the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Luckily, he survived.

She said the last time she saw Salinas was a few years ago in Texas during a family reunion.

“I could never imagine the trauma that he must’ve felt,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra said she can’t believe, at just 10 years old, Salinas had to live through one of the deadliest shootings in the country’s history.

“It was horrifying to just think about,” Ybarra told FOX40.

The boy’s mother is Ybarra’s cousin.

Last week, when news broke of a shooting in Texas at Robb Elementary, Ybarra said she was concerned knowing she has family there.

“My sister actually called me and let me know that she had messaged with Samuel’s grandmother, my aunt, and just immediately I was devastated,” Ybarra recalled.

The 10-year-old was shot in the thigh.

“It was really gut-wrenching for me to hear him. He’s 10 years old and to think this is what he’s describing,” Ybarra said. “This is also a wake-up call for us to not get consumed by day-to-day living and remember to call on our loved ones. Let them know that we love them.”

Nearly a week later, Ybarra said she’s hearing positive things coming from Salinas’s recovery.

“I am hearing that he is doing better than some of the other kids, but this is trauma he’s going to have for a lifetime,” Ybarra said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs and the healing process.

Through all of this, Ybarra hopes this can be the start of changes not only in Texas but in her own community.

“I don’t want to imagine what that could’ve been, but I do want to imagine as a community that we can come together to put a stop to this,” Ybarra said.

Ybarra told FOX40 that she and her family in Sacramento are planning a trip to visit Salinas and his family in Texas sometime in the next two months.