SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Drivers in Sacramento might need to take extra precautions while out on the road.

Sacramento is on the list of the worst cities in America when it comes to drivers, according to a study from Quote Wizard. Sacramento is ranked No. 2 on the list, beating other California cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

According to the report, Sacramento’s overall ranking is due to multiple factors, including the city being in the top 10 when it comes to accidents, DUIs, and citations. In 2021, Sacramento was in the seventh position for worst drivers, the study said.

Sacramento is No. 6 in accidents, No. 2 in DUIs, No. 11 in speeding and No. 7 in citations, according to the study.

Bakersfield top the worst overall drivers list while Los Angeles was No. 4, San Francisco was No. 5 and San Diego was No. 6. Other Californian cities that made the top list include Fresno (No. 7), Riverside (No. 8) and Richmond (No. 9).

Here is the top-11 list of cities with the country’s worst drivers:

Bakersfield

Sacramento

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

Fresno

Riverside

Richmond

Jacksonville, Florida

Salt Lake City, Utah

As for top cities with the best drivers, here are the results from Quote Wizard’s study:

Louisville, Kentucky

Hartford, Connecticut

Little Rock, Arkansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dallas, Texas

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Detriot, Michigan

Houston, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

New Orleans, Lousiana

According to Quote Wizard, driving factors conducted in the study included speeding tickets, citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving), accidents and DUIs.

Quote Wizard’s research included evaluating driver quality from the 70 largest cities in the country and analyzing millions of insurance quotes in those cities using data from its own website.

According to its website, Quote Wizard is an insurance comparison platform and is part of the Lending Tree network of personal finance services. Lending Tree, the parent company, is an online marketplace that connects potential borrowers with loan operators.