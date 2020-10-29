Sacramento, Yolo counties face different issues trying to advance coronavirus tiers

(KTXL) — As Sacramento County looks to become less restrictive under the state’s COVID-19 tier list, things aren’t advancing as hoped.

“Let us keep our positive momentum instead of going backwards,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

A week ago, county health officials said they were hoping to enter the orange, or moderate, tier by the end of the month.

“Some of the signs over the last week or two are concerning to me,” Steinberg told FOX40.

In a statement to FOX40, the county said it noticed one sector that has been holding back their tier advancement.

There has been an increase of cases in long-term care facilities that had an impact on the County’s Tier assignment today and affects our move to the “orange tier” on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy before the end of October.

Meanwhile, Yolo County says it has a different issue: people getting together.

“We do need to limit our gatherings. Please, follow that 16 number. Let’s at least — at the very least — stay in the red (tier) here and kind of just continue what we are doing,” said Yolo County spokeswoman Jenny Tan.

And with the holidays coming up, Yolo County is hoping to keep its cases down by keeping groups small as it keeps its eyes on key numbers.

“If we are still in the red tier next Tuesday, then it will be another three weeks from then so the timeline is probably going to get pushed back each week depending on what we see,” Tan said.

In Sacramento County, while it might not end the month in the orange tier, county health officials did tell FOX40 that it is still possible to be in the orange tier by the end of the next week.