SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting this summer, any youth in grades transitional kindergarten through 12th grade can ride for free on the entire SacRT transit network during regular service hours.

According to a press release, with RydeFreeRt, anyone under the age of 18 in TK through 12th grade is eligible to ride on SacRT buses, the light rail, and SmaRT Ride for free. New cards should have been distributed by schools at the end of the school year. The card will be valid from June 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

The press release also said that kids who are experiencing homelessness or are in foster programs are allowed to participate in the program.

Students who did not receive their RydeFreeRT card can visit SacRt’s Customer Service and Sales Center at 1225 R Street or any Sacramento County Public Library to receive their card.