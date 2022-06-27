SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo is reducing its price of admission on Monday, July 4.

The zoo announced that admission will be $10 for that day only and recommends reserving tickets ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

“We welcome the entire community to take advantage of this discounted admission day to explore the zoo,” Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs. “We open at 9 a.m., so a trip to the zoo on the Fourth of July is a great way to spend a cool morning and early afternoon.”

Over the past two years, the zoo said it has added multiple animals to its facility including an American alligator, squirrel monkey, cheetah, sloth and a Galapagos tortoise.

Most recently, the zoo said one of its giraffes, Shani, is pregnant and the calf is due to arrive later this summer.

For adults, the zoo will have it’s last 21 and over Happy Hour event of the year on Thursday. The adults-only event includes live music, food trucks, wine, beer, cocktails in a can and non-alcoholic drinks.

Tickets for the happy hour event start at $30 and are limited. Tickets can be purchased online on the Sacramento Zoo website.