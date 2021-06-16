Sacramento Zoo closes early amid extreme heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo has decided to close early as temperatures reach triple digits.

Guests will be allowed into the zoo until 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the zoo said Tuesday.

The zoo’s member evening for this Thursday has also been canceled.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service and started Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures in the valley and the foothills through Saturday night are expected to reach 100 to 113 degrees.

The Sacramento Zoo opens at 9 a.m.