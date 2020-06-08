Sacramento Zoo expected to reopen June 15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced its plan Monday to reopen on June 15 after closing in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Upon opening, the zoo will limit attendance and require enhanced protocols and procedures to ensure the health of staff, visitors and animals.

Guests must purchase and reserve tickets online prior to visiting. Tickets for specific times and dates will help make sure visitors can maintain physical distancing.

Tickets will be available online Wednesday June 10 at noon.

Masks are not required but are strongly recommended.

“We are happy to provide a safe outdoor recreation opportunity. As a nonprofit organization, the Sacramento Zoo relies on admission and membership revenue to operate the zoo and to care for the nearly 500 animals that call the zoo home. Since early March, we have added several new animals to the zoo including ostrich, alligators and a new female giraffe. We look forward to sharing these and other amazing animals with our community beginning June 15.” Sacramento Zoo Executive Director, Jason Jacobs