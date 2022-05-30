SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced the addition of new animals on its social media accounts — a sloth and Galapagos Tortoises.

One of the the posts includes a video of a sloth already at home in the zoo, hanging by its feet, eating a leaf.

“Welcome to the neighborhood to our three newest residents at the Sacramento Zoo,” the zoo said in a Facebook post on May 27. “Have you met Mae-Lynne the sloth and the Galapagos Tortoises yet? They’re excited to meet you, but none of them are in a big hurry.”

In a post from Monday, the zoo shared photos of one of its Galapagos Tortoises, a large tortoise, that visitors can see.

“This Galapagos Tortoise says it’s too early for a SHELL-fie — he needs his breakfast first. No worries. We’ll be here awhile. Slow and steady wins the race,” the zoo said in the post.