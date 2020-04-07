Sacramento Zoo ramps up precautions to ensure safety of animals amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Despite the pandemic, work does not stop at the Sacramento Zoo. The animals still need to be fed and cared for -- with or without visitors.

But zookeepers are approaching their jobs a little differently amid the coronavirus pandemic. They are making sure to keep their hands clean and surfaces disinfected, and are even keeping at safer distances.

“We’re learning every day about how this virus impacts humans, as well as other animals on this planet,” said Dr. Jenessa Gjeltema, DVM, the head veterinarian at the Sacramento Zoo. She also teaches zoological medicine at the University of California, Davis.

On Sunday, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York became the first animal in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger is believed to have caught the virus from her asymptomatic caregiver.

The test used on the tiger at the Bronx Zoo was different than the test a person would get. Officials with the Bronx Zoo said there are two different COVID-19 testing systems for people and animals.

“I wasn't actually that surprised that we were seeing another animal other than a human being affected by this virus,” Dr. Gjeltema told FOX40.

Gjeltema said for weeks the Sacramento Zoo has been taking extra precautions to keep animals in their care healthy and safe. They have been keeping an extra eye on the ones that share genetic similarities with humans, like primates, bats and carnivores.

“Using appropriate hand hygiene, using those cloth masks to reduce the amount of spread if a caretaker might be ill that they don't realize it because they’re asymptomatic,” she explained. “And so using the CDC recommendations and adapting them for caring for our animals is really the approach we took at the Sacramento Zoo in preparing for this.”

If a tiger can get the virus, what about pets? For now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they can't.

But Gjeltema recommends if a pet owner becomes sick, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If you have a pet at home and you are feeling ill, the best thing to do is to allow someone else to kind of take care of that pet for you while you’re ill just to minimize any virus exposure to that pet,” she said.

At this time there is no evidence that any person has been infected with the novel coronavirus by their pets.