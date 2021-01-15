Sacramento Zoo reopens as stay-at-home order is lifted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Sacramento County moves back to the purple tier, zoos, museums and family entertainment centers are reopening.

“It’s been a very tough past 12 months for the Sacramento Zoo,” said Jason Jacobs, the zoo’s director.

Having to close down during what would normally be their busiest seasons, Jacobs said he’s relived to welcome visitors back — and he’s not the only one who’s happy about it.

The zoo’s meerkats, for instance, love people, and they’ve been a little sad with nobody around.

“Some of our animals really do enjoy interacting and watching our guests. The meerkats, our new squirrel monkeys definitely enjoy watching people. Our lions and a couple other animals at the zoo here, too,” Jacobs explained.

But while their gates have been closed for the past month, zoo staff have been working hard to care for all the animals.

“We cannot defer the care for these animals. We have 500 animals here that need to be fed and taken care of every day,” Jacobs told FOX40.

To make sure that happens, the Sacramento Zoo relies heavily on its visitors.

“We are a nonprofit organization. We generate 97% of our budget every year,” Jacobs said. “You get to feel good about buying a ticket because all those proceeds go towards taking care of these animals.”

Not only do ticket sales take care of the animals, that money helps animals in the wild.

“We display animals here at Sacramento Zoo, but we help giraffes in Tanzania by supporting field research,” Jacobs said.

But ultimately, the zoo director said he’s grateful to offer local families a safe place to enjoy and learn in the midst of the pandemic.

“It’s a safe environment, and it gives children especially a distraction that’s incredible,” he said.

Visitors must make reservations online and wear a mask at all times while there. In addition, the zoo is offering virtual programming, with a feature that allows animals like giraffes or alligators join your next Zoom meeting.