Sacramento Zoo set to reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the Greater Sacramento region’s stay-at-home order lifted, the Sacramento Zoo announced it will reopen Friday.

“We look forward to reopening the zoo with beautiful weather this weekend,” said Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs in a statement. “We were closed for the busy spring months and the winter break and are ready to welcome our community back to the zoo.”

Masks and face coverings are required at all times, with an exception for “children under the age of 2 and people who are medically unable to wear one,” according to the zoo’s website. Regular hours will resume.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 9 a.m. and must be purchased online in advance, the zoo said.

