ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city council took another important step forward in a long list of steps toward moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.

At its meeting Wednesday, the Elk Grove City Council voted unanimously in favor of a feasibility study and reviewed an economic impact analysis for the new zoo, which would be located j ust off Highway 99 on Kammerer Road.

“Building a new, regional zoo is a rare and time-intensive process that we welcome. The new zoo will be a series of experiences that benefits our animals and zoo visitors. Our goal is to create a zoo that educates and inspires over a million guests a year to make a difference for wildlife,” said Sacramento Zoo Executive Director Jason Jacobs.

The feasibility study, which was released publicly two weeks ago, shows the goal of the zoo is conservation, education and recreation.

It highlights bringing in familiar and exotic animals like hippos, tigers and cheetahs, as well as creatures from different continents to the proposed 100-acre site.

“The studies show that a new zoo could be feasible,” the Elk Grove City Council wrote in Thursday’s release.

The Sacramento Zoological Society said the City Council “ also extended the term of the Exclusive Negotiation Agreement for 60 days and directed their staff to work with the Zoo on a Memorandum of Understanding that would guide the next level of work – development of a master design plan and comprehensive feasibility study.”

Those extensive next steps, which also include reviewing the impacts a new zoo would have on the environment and looking into financing and operating costs, are expected to take 24 to 30 months to complete.

The plan as it is now would be to build the zoo in two phases. The first phase could cost $174 million, while the second phase could cost $140 million. That money would come from a private-public partnership.

The city of Elk Grove has already set plans in motion to buy 100 acres of land where the zoo could be built, which would likely cost $9 million.

The public will also need a chance to voice their opinions on moving the 94-year-old Sacramento Zoo to a new city.

“While there is still much more work that must be done, action taken by this Council allows work with the Zoological Society and more in-depth conversations with the community to continue,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “The potential economic, conservation, and recreation benefits included in the study justify exploring this further.”