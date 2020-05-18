Sacramento Zoo shares reopening plan with limited attendance, mask requirement

Update: The Sacramento Zoo told FOX40 Monday afternoon that the county rescinded its permission after the zoo issued its press release on reopening. We have reached out to Sacramento County for clarification.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo on Monday announced it will reopen on June 1 with limited attendance and a requirement for face coverings.

People visiting the zoo must reserve tickets in advance. Tickets for specific times will be made available on certain days to limit the amount of people in the zoo at one time.

Masks will also be required for visitors older than 2 years old and for all staff.

Visitors will be able to reserve tickets on the zoo’s website on May 22.

The zoo has been closed since March to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are happy to provide a safe outdoor recreation opportunity,” Sacramento Zoo Executive Director Jason Jacobs said in a news release. “As a nonprofit organization, the Sacramento Zoo relies on admission and membership revenue to operate the zoo and to care for the nearly 500 animals that call the zoo home. Since early March, we have added several new animals to the zoo including ostrich, alligators and a new female giraffe. We look forward to sharing these and other amazing animals with our community beginning June 1.”