Sacramento Zoo’s new cheetah exhibit opens Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced Wednesday visitors will be able to see the zoo’s new cheetah exhibit Friday.

The cheetahs, Rowdy and Zig Zag, both arrived in Sacramento on April 11 from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon, according to the release.

Zoo officials said the brothers are nearly four years old and were given a week to settle in their new home.

Cheetahs natively are from the African savanna but are vulnerable to extinction due to loss of habitat and other human-related activities, according to the release.

Sacramento Zoo officials upgraded their old Australian facility with a glass panel for close-up viewing, green grass, shade structures and other improvements for the cheetahs’ habitat.

For those who want to visit the cheetahs, beginning Friday, all admission tickets must be reserved in advance online through the zoo’s website by clicking or tapping here.

Zoo officials said no tickets are sold at the door and weekends are selling out.