(KTXL) — A man and a minor were shot in Old Sacramento Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The police department said around 7:45 p.m. they arrived in the area of the 400 Block of K Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man and a minor suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were then taken to local hospitals for further treatment of their injuries.

Police said that there are no suspects in custody and officers are investigating the incident.