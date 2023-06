(KTXL) — One person was killed and four others, including at least one child, were taken to the hospital in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to various city agencies.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened near Barandas Drive and Delphinium Way and was reported around 2:20 p.m.

The Sacramento Police Department said Barandas Drive was closed from Delphinium Way to Watercourse Way and asked that motorists used alternate routes.