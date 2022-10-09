SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller said they heard what they thought may have been a gunshot that came from or near a residence on Whitecliff Way.

Responding officers conducting a welfare check of the home found an adult male who had been stabbed.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to save the man but he was declared dead at the scene by Sacramento Metro Fire personnel.

Earlier on Saturday, one man died and another was hospitalized after a stabbing on Broadway around 5:20 p.m.