SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. near 39th Street and N Street where they found a deceased adult man.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the area following the shooting.

Just after 1 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department said that there was a large police presence in the area and that some streets had been closed off as part of the investigation which they described as “very active.”