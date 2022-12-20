SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in North Sacramento that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, a shooting was reported before 11:30 a.m. at the 3800 block of Haywood Street in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, as the circumstances around the shooting are not yet known.